Florida State

With Ron Desantis as a Clear Second-choice, Donald Trump Wins the Cpac Straw Poll| New Updates!

By Max Hawdon
mynwmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer is an abbreviation for Former. 59 per cent of those who voted in the Conservative Political Action Conference’s presidential straw poll supported President Donald Trump, demonstrating his continued dominance of the Republican Party. However, it also demonstrated that there is a clear favoured alternative to Trump. President...



Comments / 1

