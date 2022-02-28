ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

March comes in like a lamb…will it go out like a lion?

By Lou Scally
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, under partly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop into...

Comments / 0

WFMZ-TV Online

A little cold to end February then a lamb-like start to March

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder. High: 46. After an icy end to last week, it's a cold and dry start to this one. We'll wrap up February on Monday with lots of sunshine, but rather cold highs only in the mid 30s with a brisk breeze adding a chill at times. But the coldest air will exit as February exits, and March looks to start like the proverbial lamb this week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day from Tuesday through Friday and mainly dry weather all the while. A few weak "clipper" systems will pass by harmlessly to our north this week, with just the small chance of a rain or snow shower sneaking down once or twice. But there's no big storms and really no little ones to discuss either, with temperatures close to seasonable through the middle of the week then a little colder to end the week, but not the wild temperature swings we saw on several occasions over the last few weeks of February.
WITN

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: March coming in like a lamb; Nice days ahead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nothing lion like to the start of March folks. Highs will climb from the mid 60s Tuesday to the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine all three days. We will have a brief cooldown for Friday but that merely returns temperatures to levels considered normal for this time of the year. Otherwise, we’ll have numbers more consistent with a Spring forecast! Many flowers have started to bloom and we’ll likely see much more of that this week.
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
KFOR

We’re FINALLY Turning the Corner to GREAT Weather

We’ve spent the past 100+ Hours across the state below freezing with the freezing rain, sleet and ice. We’ll be below freezing this morning, but around noon we will see temps go above freezing,. We’ll see cloudy skies with highs today in the upper-30’s to low-40’s....
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
WKTV

Snow showers Tuesday afternoon

Morning: Cloudy. Snow showers. Upper teens. Afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 37. Tonight: Some rain and snow showers. Low 25. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 36. Low 19. A break from the cold is expected as the calendar turns to March. Cloudy skies throughout today, with scattered snow showers. Highs...
AccuWeather

Pulses of snow to prolong winter in Midwest, Northeast

As the first day of meteorological spring approaches, residents from the Great Lakes to the New England coast can expect to deal with another dose of wintry weather for the first few days of March. "A parade clippers is forecast to sweep across the northern tier of the U.S. early...
