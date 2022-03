The World Equestrian Center (WEC) has officially broken ground on a second, five-story hotel, according to a Feb. 22 press release. “We are confident that this hotel will be completed in time for our 2024 Summer Series,” said Justin Garner, director of Hospitality Operations for the WEC. “We have no doubt that the incredible teams we have working to bring this latest vision to life will have this property ready to welcome guests by June 2024.”

