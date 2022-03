We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Order sandwich classics like a savory patty melt or a pastrami-filled Reuben and, if they're the real deal, they'll be served on slices of flavorful rye bread. According to MasterClass, loaves of rye can look very different depending on what type they are and who makes them. Some loaves are dark as night with a dense texture, some have a color and softness closer to that of wheat bread, and some bring together light and dark doughs in a swirl pattern. Rye breads may also be studded with seeds or fruit.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO