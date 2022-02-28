ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray, agent put pressure on Cardinals for contract extension with statement

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
If you thought the drama with the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray was over, think again. Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, just ratcheted things up with a lengthy statement in which he put pressure on the Cardinals to get Murray signed to a long-term deal this offseason.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the statement on Twitter.

Through Burkhardt, Murray wishes to clearly communicate two things — one, that he wants to be the Cardinals’ long-term starting quarterback and, two, that he “desperately wants to win a Super Bowl.”

Burkhardt highlights Murray’s achievements and then emphasizes the need for the organization to commit to Murray for their long-term success and indicated the team was presented with a contract offer that lowered his cap hit for the next two seasons and still paid him commensurate to the quarterback market.

He paints the picture that there are two options — prioritize Murray or prioritize other areas while talking about wanting Murray long-term — and points out that promises about future contracts are often broken.

This is clearly a posturing move by Murray and Burkhardt. Quarterback contract extensions off of rookie deals almost always happen later in the offseason after free agency and the draft.

Between the early offseason “odd vibe” and now public pressure for a contract extension, this is panning out to be a very tough offseason for the Cardinals.

The contract issue will loom large until it happens, whether it is this year or next.

