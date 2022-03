Record: 16-8 #5, District 5-6 runner-up Players to watch: Sam Kunz, sr.; Karson Barber, sr.; Kobe Jones, jr. Notes: The Trojans will face Eagle in the first round on Thursday ... Both come off losses in their district tournaments with Rigby falling to rival Madison and then defeating Highland to earn the district’s second seed ... Eagle, No. 1 seed in the District 3 tournament, dropped a 71-49 game to Owyhee ... The Trojans were not ranked in the final state media poll ... Rigby defeated Eagle 65-61 in overtime in last year’s consolation game ... The Trojans last won a state title in 2015 in the 4A classification. Expectations are always high under longtime coach Justin Jones, who led the Trojans to the 4A state title three times in four years between 2012 and 2015.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 HOURS AGO