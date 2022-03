Coffee is a huge part of the Greater Birmingham community. Everyone seems to enjoy its wide variety of brews, blends and flavors. We recently got a chance to speak with Bert Davis, the owner of Daysol Coffee Lab, and learn how the love of coffee changed his life. Keep reading to see what sets Daysol apart and get an up-close look at the coffee roasting process.

HELENA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO