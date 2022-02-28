ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Breathe Deeper While You Workout with These 3 Techniques

pickthebrain.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow often do you take deep breaths during exercise? If you do not, you might be missing out on some benefits. This article will show you three techniques to help you breathe deeper while working out. Deep breathing has been shown to increase oxygen levels in the blood, improve...

www.pickthebrain.com

Comments / 0

Related
RunnersWorld

A 5x5 Workout Helps You Build Strength for Better Runs

When it comes to a weight room workout, it can seem difficult to determine not only what exercises to do, but also the ideal reps and sets for building strength. That’s where the 5x5 workout comes into play. A favorite among athletes, the 5x5 workout gives you the freedom...
WORKOUTS
Elkhart Truth

Exercise Helps You Sleep, But Which Workout Is Best?

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Folks tussling with lousy sleep often turn to the sidewalk or the treadmill or the bike, figuring that aerobic exercise will earn them a few more minutes of solid snoozing. They might be better off hefting some weights, a new study argues.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breathing Exercise#Deep Breathing#Stroke
SPY

The Best Workout Gear For You To Sweat It Out In — No Matter the Weather

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Workout Shorts Workout Pants Workout Shirts Workout Winter Gear Want More From SPY? Check Us Out On Instagram A journey starts with a single step. But for the best workouts, that single step often means just putting on the right clothes. Getting in the right headspace to exercise often means suiting up appropriately. Putting on the best workout clothes for men is just as important as the workout itself. Contrary to popular belief, having dedicated workout...
WORKOUTS
CNET

Work Out While You Sit With This $99 Elliptical

Exercise is usually associated with running, yoga and Pilates. But there are several forms of exercise that are beneficial, especially for people who can't participate in those activities due to age or a disability. Owning a seated elliptical like this one can help someone stay active easily. And today, Morningsave has a deal on a BluTiger seated elliptical for $99.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Meditation
Gear Patrol

Workout Smarter while Saving Big with These Space-Saving Adjustable Dumbbells

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If the pandemic has made you rethink going to a big-name corporate gym, there’s a better option that will help keep you in shape without the hassle of a traditional membership-based gym: the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, which are currently $150 off for a pair on Amazon.
FITNESS
The Independent

What is a HIIT workout? The full-body workout you can do at home

As the Covid-19 pandemic forced gyms to shut down, many people who wanted to maintain their regular fitness routine turned to at-home workouts. After months of outdoor walks, Zoom exercise classes, and the rise and fall of Peloton, gyms across England and the US reopened by the summer of 2020.Still, working out from home offers a type of comfort that gyms could never provide. Plus, you don’t even need pounds of metal equipment to achieve a full-body workout at home. Not when there’s high-intensity interval training.High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is a style of exercising that involves quick bursts of...
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

Dry scooping is the term for eating pre-workout powder without water. It is currently a social media trend, but it may be linked to heart attacks. It can also cause choking and breathing problems.

When people take powdered pre-workout supplements without diluting them with water, they receive a concentrated dose of the ingredients in a short space of time. In large amounts, these ingredients — which typically include caffeine, creatine, and beta-alanine — may affect the heart. Consuming large doses of caffeine...
FITNESS
Digital Trends

I had the best cardio workout of my life while boxing in VR

Any kid that ever watched Rocky growing up has thought about stepping into the ring at some point or another, but I never took that plunge — and since most gyms are still not operating at full capacity, the best cardio workout I’ve had in two years was a game of tennis. Enter Liteboxer VR.
FITNESS
shefinds

Trainers Say This Is The Workout You Should Do When You’re Short On Time–It Works Your Whole Body

Exercising regularly benefits your energy levels, physical endurance, and mental health. But, with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to find time to get active, especially when it comes to a workout that targets your whole body. Workouts don’t have to be time consuming to work your whole body and show real results. As a matter of fact, working out for too long could hurt more than it helps. “One hour, 4-6 days per week is ideal—having days in there to rest is crucial so that your nervous system has time to heal. If you work out past the hour mark you can get diminishing returns, keeping it under an hour is actually better for seeing lasting results.” Says Jason Kozma, a certified fitness trainer. Kozma and Denise Cervantes, a sports performance and fitness specialist, shared with us what exercises you should be doing to work out your whole body when you’re pressed on time.
WORKOUTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Starving' mum offered only crisps, popcorn, celery and chocolate on long-haul British Airways flight

A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy