White-supremacist groups in the U.S. are distributing propaganda at historically high rates in the past few years, says a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. It appears to be part of a backlash against America’s increasing diversity — a trend that is going to continue for the foreseeable future. Pushback to the hate-mongering must come especially from responsible conservative voices, which are less likely to be dismissed out of hand by those who might be susceptible to these toxic messages.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO