ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Kristen Ullrich, Owner

providenceonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Ullrich opened BarreCoast 8 years ago with the goal of creating a unique fitness...

providenceonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Biden bows to domestic pressure, bans Russian oil and gas after delay

It has been very difficult to grasp why President Biden waited this long to decide–and he was clearly pushed–to ban Russian oil and gas imports. By finally taking that step yesterday, Biden was bowing to the reality that Congress was going to move against Moscow without him. If...
POTUS
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westerly, RI
Lifestyle
City
Westerly, RI
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Shelling and evacuation efforts ongoing

Efforts are ongoing to coordinate safe routes of escape for Ukrainian civilians out of besieged cities as the Russian invasion rounds out its second week. In the time since Russian forces swept into the country, some 2 million people have fled Ukraine, nearly half of them children with most people fleeing to neighboring Poland. Russian troops have captured swaths of territory in the south, but have faced fierce Ukrainian resistance in other regions.
POLITICS
CBS News

Florida Senate passes controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill despite protests

The Florida Senate has passed the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, despite staunch criticism from Democratic lawmakers and LGBTQ+ advocates. The bill passed Florida's Republican-controlled Senate 22-17 Tuesday and will now make its way to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Barrecoast
The Hill

Democrats look for cover on rising gas prices

Democrats are looking for ways to lower gas prices, which have skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could rise further as the U.S. and other countries move to ban Russian imports. Democrats believe they have some political cover because of the bipartisan backlash to Russia....
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Average gas price hits new record high on Tuesday

The average price of gas in the U.S. rose by 10 cents per gallon from Monday to Tuesday, hitting a record $4.17 per gallon as President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. According to the American...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy