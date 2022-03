BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) – Drop the lights, raise the beat, and let your feet take your heart rate to the sky. Ryde is an indoor cycling studio in Burlington, New Jersey that rolled into town in 2020. “It’s not just about the workout, it goes beyond that,” said Owner and Chief Motivational Officer Nakia Smith. “Coming in and going into that dark room and just being able to let it go. Some people are just like, they had a crap day and were like ‘I just need to get on this bike and just stomp it out.'” In just a year this...

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO