Brenda Harvey & Luisa De Luca Artists & Studio Owners

The Creatives Project is Atlanta’s first nonprofit that supports artists by offering affordable housing programs. Last fall, the Academy Lofts of Adair Park opened 30 residential micro-units, including 10 specifically as spaces for Atlanta artists to live affordably while also showcasing their talents. The Creatives Project recently opened their annual #artofcommunity exhibition, “Ascension,” to showcase the artists’ works. Founder Neda Abghari joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom and Chloe Alexander, one of the Creatives Project’s artists-in-studio at Academy Lofts, to talk about the program and the vibrant working artist community it helps foster.
