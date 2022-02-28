ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

On Zoom, Employees Figured Out How to Trick the Boss

By Howie Jones
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

After two years of Zoom video conversations and meetings, employees have figured out how to cheat the system. So when it comes to video meetings, does your staff wig out?

How Are Your Zoom Meetings Going?

You may act as if you’re interested in the  Zoom issue and actively participating in the discussions, but many of your employees are not really there — though you can see them sitting right there. Some individuals take advantage of the Zoom opportunity to market themselves and their businesses.

Our team is so great — but friends tell me in their companies — some team members believe it is their responsibility to make the manager’s life as difficult as possible for the next 45 minutes.

Let’s face it: folks tire of being Zoomed.

Zoom is a nexus for all online video services, including WebEx, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Skype.

They’re all fantastic, practical tools that have helped people connect and get work done throughout the epidemic, but spending hour after hour on tedious calls, on the other hand, is tiresome and exhausting.

How many times can you sit through your boss droning on about some obscure detail that no one cares about? Could the issue be a Zoom-induced coma?

Employees have developed coping techniques to deal with participating in video calls.

According to a recent poll by XLMedia, initially in the Daily Mail, consumers employ the following strategies on calls:

  • Two-thirds of those polled admit to tilting their laptop camera to give the impression of being more potent in business discussions.
  • More than a quarter of those who participate in Zoom calls while riding an indoor exercise bike do so to seem disciplined, healthy, and active.
  • Eighty-two percent aim to create a positive first impression by wearing professional workplace gear above the waist and informal clothing below.
  • Eighty-six percent confess to considering their onscreen background and design thoroughly.

Zoom through it

In Zoom meetings, over 54% claim they had formed the practice of saying something only to seem more engaged.

Fifty-six percent of employees attempt to seem busier than they are by departing Zoom sessions to attend another work meeting that does not exist.

One study showed that every three persons have pretended to be unwell while on Zoom, even though they were perfectly healthy.

More than two-thirds book meetings in their office’s online calendar to make themselves look busy.

Six out of ten said they use social media to make good things about their firm seem like a dedicated employee.

We were amazed at how far individuals would go to give their employer and coworkers a false image, said spokeswoman Dominic Celica of the 2,000-person poll.

According to a YouGov poll, 25% of individuals who use the video option on a conference call spend more time staring at themselves. So is this Zoom or doom?

This figure seems too low since many individuals may be hesitant to confess that they are continually staring at themselves. It’s not that they’re vain; many employees are uncomfortable and uneasy when the camera is on.

Regarding video conferencing , 44 percent of respondents, from executives to entry-level staff, claim that terrible WiFi is their top pet complaint.

According to new research from VPNoverview, more than a third of participants had a slew of complaints, including too many people in one room for everyone to talk (37 percent); constantly being interrupted (35 percent); eating food while on a call (34 percent); not paying attention (33 percent); not muting oneself when one is not talking (33 percent); lax paying attention (33 percent).

The Verge weighs in

The Verge published a fantastic video meeting hack, especially for Zoom.

Zoom Escaper is a free online program by artist Sam Lavigne that adds various bogus audio effects to your video conference, giving you an excuse to leave when things become dull. And to avoid burnout.

Barking dogs, construction sounds, screaming infants, and even subtler effects such as choppy audio and unpleasant echoes are all options.

Zoom is rolling out a variety of new features, including one that will make it a lot more difficult to casually attend a meeting late, The New York Post noted, as if video conversations weren’t awful enough.

This tool is  “Attendance Status.” It enables hosts to observe whether or not people accept their meeting invitations. Likewise, whether or not they attend the call.

There will be a “Not Joined” list of names to highlight those who did not show up.

The Putrid Zoom Business Jargon

The growth in Zoom business jargon is another irritation — but so is former business jargon. Business cliché jargon that should be tossed by all leadership and employees alike should include anything on the buzzword bingo list:

Buzzword Bingo — check your clichés usage and get rid of these words in your Zoom meetings. Bandwidth, low-hanging fruit, circle back, I need to jump on another call; you’re on mute, we lost you there for a minute, can you see my screen, we’ll take this offline, I have a hard stop, double-click, deep-dive, the new normal, boots on the ground, give 110 percent, win-win, alignment, back pocket, close. Keep a stiff upper lip. Keep cool. Buckle up. It’s a bumpy ride. But worth it. So stay focused. Use your common sense.

Seriously, I could go on forever and have made tiny marks on a paper for how many of these statements occur during meetings — just to keep myself awake.

Zoom or doom?

When talking about Zoom or Doom — it’s likely both — unless you take the time with careful planning to make your meeting worth attending. Many meetings are essential, but some are not — do away with the ones that you can. Likely the video meetings are not going to go away anytime soon.

Listen to the advice that experts give you on how to make your meetings more worthwhile — then make your own decision.

You can’t lose what you don’t have — or find what you haven’t lost, so part of making your essential meetings worth attending, including the video meetings, is to make them beneficial.

You already know this part too — so act on it — don’t just have a meeting to have a meeting.

Image Credit: Mikhail Nilov; Pexels; Thank you!

The post On Zoom, Employees Figured Out How to Trick the Boss appeared first on Calendar .

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

How to look like you mean it on Zoom

I invited one into mine, and I think the feedback is helping. “Move back from the camera!” “Look into the lens when you’re talking!” “Don’t slouch!”. Every so often, I see the clapping hands emoji pop up on my screen, a morsel of encouragement.
TECHNOLOGY
iheart.com

How To figure Out What Processor Is In Your Computer - Geek Squad

Agent Derek Meister from The Geek Squad talked to Bill about A quick tip today: How to figure out what processor is in your computer. Every computer contains at least one processor, also known as a CPU or central processing unit. Your computer’s CPU is probably made by Intel or AMD.
COMPUTERS
Upworthy

Employee told to clock out only with manager's permission, she makes boss regret it immediately

Having a toxic boss can make going to work a nightmare. They always seem to get a power trip from micromanaging employees. One employee who worked in the retail sector claimed that she had one day been told to leave work only after getting permission from a manager. That had never been the rule at the workplace and the manager appeared to exercise their power over her for no reason. She shared the story with Reddit and explained how she turned the tables on her manager.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

How To Build a Successful Empire And Flourish

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. For a startup, the ability to secure funds to cover costs, pay employees, and get rolling with new products and services can be the difference between survival and bankruptcy, but traditional avenues for capital aren’t always available to new companies.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Meet#Video Conferencing#Zoom Video#Laptop#Webex#Microsoft Teams#Skype#The Daily Mail
Entrepreneur

Conversational Messaging Is 2022's Biggest Growth Hack For Your Startup

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. One of the key areas of focus for a startup is customer/user acquisition. Traditionally, startups have relied on digital media such as websites and mobile apps and digital marketing channels such as search, display and social, to find and nurture new customers. Most of these channels are one-way, i.e., your startup is ‘pushing’ ads and notifications to your target audience. What if you could have personalized two-way conversations, at scale, with each individual in your target audience? That’s possible with conversational messaging.
TECHNOLOGY
The New Yorker

Dear Pepper: Zoomed Out

Dear Pepper is a monthly advice-column comic by Liana Finck. If you have questions for Pepper about how to act in difficult situations, please direct them to dearpepperquestions@gmail.com. Questions may be edited for brevity and clarity. Dear Pepper,. I️ hate Zoom. And I hate talking on the phone. For the...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Google
Entrepreneur

4 Design Trends That Will Help You Stand Out on Social Media This Year

Even small brands can create powerfully effective social media assets that cut through the digital noise. In today’s world, communications and transactions are increasingly digital. Social media is a prime example. Approximately seven in 10 Americans use social media every day to do things like connect with one another, engage with news content, interact with brands, share information, and entertain themselves. That’s up about 20 percent over the last decade.
INTERNET
Top Speed

Tips & Tricks For Drift Boss (Score Hack)

If you are not familiar with [Drift Boss->ar194546] or are just starting out, here's [everything you need to know about the game.->ar194702] We discuss all the features in the game; from the game inspiration to various reward methods so that you can get started without missing out on any of the game's features. Today we will talk about various tips and tricks to get the best results in the game, in other words - how to hack our way to the top *wink* {0{Power Ups/Boosters}0} Power Ups and Boosters are the best beginner-friendly way to get great results in the game. When you load up for the first time, you are greeted with one power-up for every booster in the game. We recommend you keep the power ups and not waste it in your first few tries. If you're just starting out, we'd advice you to check out the {{DOUBLE INSURANCE}} booster. {{It will help you get back on track after you fall off, BUT just once.}} This booster is great if you combine it with other boosters in the game depending on your goal. {{If you're looking to get the highest amount of coins}} in the game, here's what you do. When you play the game and get past the 300-400 score mark, you can apply the {{COIN RUSH}} booster to your session. This booster will help you get a lot of coins spawn on the tiles which are normally limited without the booster. This technique will help you get good amount of coins. {{Combined with DOUBLE INSURANCE, it will give you another chance to get a lot of coins}} in the game after you fall off the track. {{If you're looking to make the highest score,}} you can make use of the {{DOUBLE SCORE}} booster. It will multiply the speed of score multiplication of the game. This is a great booster if you can get past 500 score mark. {{Combined with DOUBLE INSURANCE, it is a killer combo as it will give you another chance to continue the double score multiplication}} and help you reach the highest score after you fall off the track. {2{[q]Can you use multiple boosters at the same time?[/q]}2} [a] Yes, you can use all three boosters or two boosters at the same time in the game session. [/a] {0{Toon Cars}0} Most people starting out, complain that the game is very hard and gets difficult to turn at times. This is because {{the game uses friction on the track tiles which affect the first few cars of the game tremendously}}. Apart from the appearance of all the cars in the collection. This {{friction reduces with the increasing price of each car in the game.}} There are 8 cars for you to unlock at different prices - You can shift through the cars with the white arrow keys next to the car. The {{handling of the cars get better with the increasing price tag.}} - Green Car - (Free) - Yellow Car - (250 coins) - Police Car - (300 coins) - Blue Van - (350 coins) - Ice Cream Truck - (400 coins) - Ambulance - (450 coins) - {{Firetruck}} - (500 coins) We have seen {{great results with the FIRETRUCK}} car type. {{It controls really well and doesn't drift too much on the track like the default green car.}} However, it costs 500 coins which is hard to reach. You can also buy other cars before the FIRETRUCK like the ICE CREAM TRUCK and the AMBULANCE. These cars also have a good reduction in friction. Here's {{a short comparison in the handling of the cars between the default GREEN CAR and FIRETRUCK - }}
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Zoom Camera Not Working: 5 Ways

Whether you have a daily meeting with your team, pitching to clients, or doing online classes, Zoom calls have now become an integral part of many peoples’ lives. Since this type of meeting relies on technology to function, some will inevitably encounter technical difficulties, such as the camera not working, with one of their calls.
ELECTRONICS
Entrepreneur

Digitization, Buyout to Aid Salesforce (CRM) in Q4 Earnings

Salesforce CRM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 1. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect the benefits from the robust demand environment as organizations are undergoing a major digital transformation. The increased adoption of cloud-based solutions amid business disruptions caused by the pandemic...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Six Founders on the Scariest Business Decisions They Ever Made

1. Go with what you know. “After a year in business, we broke even without spending much on advertising. So I looked at the media landscape. The digital and paid social spaces were saturated by DTCs. TV and print would be hard to break through. But radio was a channel I’d had great experiences building brand equity on. So we went all in. I remortgaged my house five times, but by the end of our second year, we had grown 10 times.” — Scott Tannen, cofounder and CEO, Boll & Branch.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Three Critical Factors To Consider Before Going Solo

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Going solo means establishing your own business. This is a fascinating experience in which you can set your own rules and use your entire potential to pursue your vision. Many people are attracted to the concept of establishing a business, but there are several dangers to avoid.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy