GoodRx Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.01, revenue of $213.3M misses by $4.21M

Invitae press release (NYSE:NVTA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.81 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $126.1M (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.2M. Guidance: The company has issued 2022 annual revenue guidance of year-over-year revenue growth of 40 percent, or approximately $640 million. New guidance categories for 2022 include gross margin and cash burn measures. Gross margin for 2022 is expected to be between 42-45 percent with cash burn, including cash used for acquisition-related activities, expected to be in the range of $600-$650 million in 2022, a more than $200 million year-over-year reduction.
