GoodRx Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.01, revenue of $213.3M misses by $4.21M

Cover picture for the articleGoodRx Holdings press release (NASDAQ:GDRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09...

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
Taseko Mines Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.05, revenue of C$102.97M

Taseko Mines press release (NYSE:TGB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.05. Revenue of C$102.97M (+17.8% Y/Y). Taseko generated Adjusted EBITDA of C$53M. Total operating costs for the quarter were $1.94 per pound produced. The Gibraltar mine produced 28.8M pounds of copper and 450 thousand pounds of molybdenum in the fourth quarter....
IN THIS ARTICLE
APA Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.17, revenue of $2.3B beats by $360M

APA press release (NASDAQ:APA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.17. Revenue of $2.3B (+78.3% Y/Y) beats by $360M. Reported production of 386,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day; adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 331,000 BOE per day. Delivered net cash from...
Pacira BioSciences Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.14, revenue of $159.19M beats by $1.77M

Pacira BioSciences press release (NASDAQ:PCRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.14. Revenue of $159.19M (+21.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.77M. “The acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics combined with record EXPAREL sales resulted in a pivotal year for Pacira, allowing us to enter 2022 in the strongest financial position in our company’s history,” said David Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira. “Despite challenges in the marketplace due to COVID-19, we continue to deliver strong results and remain bullish in our long-term expectations for growth.”
Invitae Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.81 misses by $0.04, revenue of $126.1M beats by $0.2M

Invitae press release (NYSE:NVTA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.81 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $126.1M (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.2M. Guidance: The company has issued 2022 annual revenue guidance of year-over-year revenue growth of 40 percent, or approximately $640 million. New guidance categories for 2022 include gross margin and cash burn measures. Gross margin for 2022 is expected to be between 42-45 percent with cash burn, including cash used for acquisition-related activities, expected to be in the range of $600-$650 million in 2022, a more than $200 million year-over-year reduction.
Exact Sciences GAAP EPS of -$1.28 misses by $0.44, revenue of $473.81M beats by $26.25M

Exact Sciences press release (NASDAQ:EXAS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.28 misses by $0.44. Revenue of $473.81M (+1.6% Y/Y) beats by $26.25M. FY 2022 Guidance: The company anticipates revenue of $1,975-$2,027 million vs. consensus of $1.99 billion. Screening revenue of $1,340-$1,367 million, including $40-$42 million from PreventionGenetics. Precision Oncology revenue of...
