GoodRx Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.01, revenue of $213.3M misses by $4.21M

Pacira BioSciences press release (NASDAQ:PCRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.14. Revenue of $159.19M (+21.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.77M. “The acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics combined with record EXPAREL sales resulted in a pivotal year for Pacira, allowing us to enter 2022 in the strongest financial position in our company’s history,” said David Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira. “Despite challenges in the marketplace due to COVID-19, we continue to deliver strong results and remain bullish in our long-term expectations for growth.”

