Louis Tomlinson Cancels Russia and Ukraine Shows Amid ‘Needless War’

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Louis Tomlinson will be skipping stops in Ukraine and Russia during his world tour this summer due to the Putin-led invasion of Ukraine, he announced on social media Monday.

“Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are canceled until further notice,” the former One Direction member wrote. “The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

The “Always You” singer was set to perform at Kyiv’s Stereo Plaza on July 4 and Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on July 6.

Tomlinson’s announcement comes as tensions continue to rise in Eastern Europe as Russian soldiers began an invasion in Ukraine last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been condemned for the invasion, which has resulted in economic sanctions against Russia from the U.S., Europe, and other countries worldwide.

The “Defenceless” singer kicked off his Louis Tomlinson World Tour on Feb. 1 and is expected to tour the U.S. through mid-March before heading to Europe in April and Latin America in the summer.

On Sunday, Green Day also canceled a scheduled show in Moscow. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that,” Green Day wrote. “But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.” They were set to perform on May 29. Peter Gabriel also canceled a Ukraine show , originally scheduled for last weekend.

Russia’s national team was barred from FIFA and UEFA soccer competitions, while Russia was removed from Eurovision Song Contest due to the war.

More from Rolling Stone

Three Republicans Just Couldn't Help Voting Against Making Lynching a Hate Crime

Russian Oligarch's Superyacht Seized in Germany

Trump Tries to Take Credit for Ukraine's Resistance Against Russia … Days After Calling Putin a 'Genius' for Invading

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

Putin's allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

'Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,' Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

Ukraine's President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching 'From a Distance' While Putin Closes In

