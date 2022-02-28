Where and how to donate to help Ukraine

Kansas City, MO – Quite a large number of nonprofits in the US and Europe have ramped up efforts to provide aid and assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, and those who are staying behind to fight for their home.

A good place to start - GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub to help people find a worthy cause.

DC chef Jose Andres, famous for feeding people around the world, is there with his World Central Kitchen - providing thousands of meals for people in Poland, Romania and in Ukraine.

Based in Miami - A group called Global Empowerment Mission is in Poland now - using donations to buy train and plane tickets to help refugees reach family and friends in Europe.

Journalists from the Kyiv Independent are on the ground reporting on what’s happening around the clock - as their own homes and cities are targeted.

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened an account to allow people around the world to donate to the country’s military .

A charity named Razom for Ukraine is focused on buying critical medical supplies.

And here in Kansas City - Heart to Heart International is working to provide medical supplies and hygiene kits to people in need in Eastern Europe.

The number of charitable organizations is vast. It's always suggested to check to ensure the charity is legit.

Some more lists of nonprofits helping in Ukraine can be found here , and here .