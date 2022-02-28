Philadelphia man returning to his native Ukraine with huge haul of supplies

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One local Ukrainian is doing something many would not: returning to his home country in the middle of escalating wartime.

A Philadelphia man who goes by Oleg is flying to Europe this week, buying a car and driving to Ukraine. Once on his home soil, he’ll head in the direction of his relatives, but not without first lending a helping hand.

After Russia began its attack on Ukraine , Oleg knew he wanted to provide help, and word quickly spread in his community. Thousands of dollars worth of cash and supplies poured in, and he’s bringing it all to the people of Ukraine.

He’s amassed a haul of baby formula, warm clothing, ready-to-eat meal kits, and medical gear like tourniquets and gauze. Even cameras and go pros as well, to document what’s going on from the ground.

Photo credit Courtesy of Oleg

“I’m extremely pleasantly surprised — that doesn’t even cover a quarter of my excitement and gratitude,” Oleg said of the donations.

What he can’t pack, he said he’ll buy there to hand out to medical teams and anyone who needs supplies.

“If I could also get to family, that’s great. At the very least, I’ll still be volunteering and providing humanitarian relief,” he added.