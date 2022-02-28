ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia man returning to his native Ukraine with huge haul of supplies

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO9B5_0eRhrl2X00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One local Ukrainian is doing something many would not: returning to his home country in the middle of escalating wartime.

A Philadelphia man who goes by Oleg is flying to Europe this week, buying a car and driving to Ukraine. Once on his home soil, he’ll head in the direction of his relatives, but not without first lending a helping hand.

After Russia began its attack on Ukraine , Oleg knew he wanted to provide help, and word quickly spread in his community. Thousands of dollars worth of cash and supplies poured in, and he’s bringing it all to the people of Ukraine.

He’s amassed a haul of baby formula, warm clothing, ready-to-eat meal kits, and medical gear like tourniquets and gauze. Even cameras and go pros as well, to document what’s going on from the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OlJa_0eRhrl2X00
Photo credit Courtesy of Oleg

“I’m extremely pleasantly surprised — that doesn’t even cover a quarter of my excitement and gratitude,” Oleg said of the donations.

What he can’t pack, he said he’ll buy there to hand out to medical teams and anyone who needs supplies.

“If I could also get to family, that’s great. At the very least, I’ll still be volunteering and providing humanitarian relief,” he added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Charity#Kyw Newsradio#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KYW News Radio

How will Ukraine-Russia crisis affect gas prices?

With the conflict in Ukraine heating up, Americans could feel a major jolt at the gas pump. Experts from the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store and Automotive Association and Villanova University dissect how prices could rise and fall.
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy