Bronx, NY

VIDEO: Human feces smeared on woman at Bronx subway station, suspect sought

By Kimberly Dole 1010 Wins
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of smearing human feces on a woman sitting at a Bronx subway station last week.

Police said the incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday, February 21 on the southbound platform of the East 241st Street subway station in Wakefield.

According to officials, the suspect approached a 43-year-old woman sitting on the bench and struck her in the face and the back of her head with human feces.

The man then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

