Lee Senior head coach Jevon Wade knows he has a challenge on his hands as the Yellow Jackets head into the 2022 baseball season. The Jackets are headed into what Wade believes might be the toughest conference in the state, and they’re going to be doing it while relying on a lot of young players to grow up quickly at the varsity level. The good part is that Wade knows the talent they have and he doesn’t mind the challenge.

LEE COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO