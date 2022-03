A penthouse above Tiffany & Co.’s Palm Beach, Florida, store—once the most expensive condo listing in town—is headed to an online auction next month. Asking $19.5 million, the newly built residence could fetch between $13 million and $20 million, according to Concierge Auctions, which is handling the sale. When it was first listed in January 2021, it was the most expensive condo for sale in the affluent South Florida town, according to listing records. Bidding begins on March 10.

