In a nutshell: The Steam Game Fest just kicked off today. The Spring 2022 edition has more games to preview and demo than you could realistically get to, even if you hit up ten titles a day. As always, it's an indie showcase, so don't go looking for triple-A names. That said, there are plenty of quality titles to try out and get behind. We'll give you the first few to check out, and then you're on your own.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO