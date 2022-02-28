Watch now: Scott Frost covers ample ground as spring ball begins

Related
This Auburn football coach was almost poached by Georgia
The Auburn football team has dealt with a multitude of staff turnovers during this offseason. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was dismissed following the end of the 2021 season, and he was finally replaced with Austin Davis only for Davis to resign 43 days into the job. Then, defensive coordinator Derek...
Elite 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson offered by Alabama
Gainseville (Fla.) Mundy’s Mill running back Jerrick Gibson is already one of the top prospects in the 2024 class. And major programs continue to take notice. On Tuesday, Gibson received an offer from Alabama and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. “After having a conversation with Coach Gillespie, I am...
Notable quotables from Scott Frost as Husker spring ball gets rolling
Scott Frost feels the energy, likes the new guys, and some of the leaders rising to the surface, but also made clear a lot of pieces do not a good team make. Spring is about trying to fit those pieces together, or at least enough so that you can at least tell around April 9 what the puzzle is supposed to look like. Having players who can bring the best out of their peers is a big part of that process too.
Georgia football: Ex-LSU transfer Arik Gilbert back with Bulldogs
Arik Gilbert returned to Georgia's football program, and is working with teammates ahead of spring practice, UGA Wire reports. Gilbert, who transferred from LSU in 2021, did not play last season after stepping away in August for personal reasons. Earlier this spring, Dawgs247 confirmed Gilbert re-joined the team and is working out with Georgia's early 2022 enrollees.
Michigan losing graduate assistant to NFL role
Stephen Adegoke, who worked for a season as a graduate assistant with the Michigan football program, is leaving Ann Arbor for the NFL, according to multiple reports. “Graduate assistant Stephen Adegoke, who helped out defensively last year and was tabbed by Jim Harbaugh to move over and assist Ron Bellamy w/ receivers, has taken a defensive quality-control role with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers,” reads a Tuesday report from MLive’s Aaron McMann.
Montana State QB Casey Bauman enters transfer portal
Montana State backup quarterback Casey Bauman has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on Twitter. Bauman is a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility left, according to a note in his tweet. Among the people he thanked were MSU head coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Taylor Housewright. “I am extremely thankful for my time in Bozeman,” Bauman wrote. “I have created relationships and friendships that will...
Huskers begin spring football practice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football is back. Feb. 28 marks the first practice of 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they’ll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach. During the off-season, Nebraska replaced most of its offensive coaches by hiring four new offensive assistant...
030222-tuc-spt-uafb-p1
Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura is one of five players competing for the starting quarterback's job in spring drills.
Watch now: Illinois State football opens spring practice session
NORMAL — The NCAA transfer portal has both given to and taken from the Illinois State football team since wrapping up a 4-7 season in November. And while Illinois State coach Brock Spack can’t afford to step off the carousel of personnel moves, he begins the attempt to bring the Redbirds back to Missouri Valley Football Conference prominence Tuesday when spring practice begins at Hancock Stadium.
Steven M. Sipple: Raiola begins spring by holding Husker O-line to a standard he knows well
Dominic Raiola wasn't going to miss this opportunity. Not if he could help it. When Nebraska began spring drills Monday, the former Husker center was on the sideline absorbing the action. Specifically, he was watching the program's first-year offensive line coach — younger brother Donovan Raiola. As Mike Dawson settles into coaching DLs and OLBs,...
Georgia football brings back familiar face to coach offensive line
Stacy Searels will be making his return to the Georgia football program as offensive line coach. With Matt Luke abruptly resigning last week, the Georgia football program is bringing back a familiar face to coach the offensive line in Stacy Searels. DawgsHQ first reported the hiring on Monday morning. Searels...
Watch: Scott Satterfield Talks Start of Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in action. On Monday, the Cardinals officially kicked off their 2022 spring practice, holding their first practice session inside Cardinal Stadium. "It was fun to be out here on the field today with our guys flying around," head coach Scott Satterfield...
Missouri wrestling is back in Big 12 Tournament starting Saturday
In the 2011-12 Division I wrestling season, Missouri won the Big 12 Championship. It then moved to the Mid-American Conference, where coach Brian Smith continued the streak of conference championships for nine seasons in a row. The Tigers are now back in the Big 12 for the first time since that championship season, and they look to keep the streak alive and reestablish themselves in the conference they left a decade ago. ...
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack. Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
Wisconsin football coaches Jim Leonhard, Bob Bostad receive big pay bumps
University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard got a hefty raise after producing the No. 1 defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season. Leonhard will earn $1.5 million this season, up from his salary of just under $1 million last season. The raise comes from a $100,000 bump in pay from the university and a more-than-$400,000 increase in compensation from the UW Foundation. Leonhard’s amended contract details as well as contracts for several other assistant coaches were provided to the State Journal through an...
10 notes and observations from the Arizona Wildcats' first practice of spring
A little after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats burst out of the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. They gleefully sprinted onto the Dick Tomey Practice Fields as “Crank That” by Soulja Boy filled the air. Football was back in Tucson, if only for a day. Arizona conducted its first spring practice on a warm, sunny afternoon. The Wildcats won’t return to the field again until March 15 following the UA’s spring break. ...
Freshman WR Tetairoa McMillan soars, scores as Arizona Wildcats open spring practice
About 15 minutes into the first practice of spring Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats entered hurry-up mode. Jordan McCloud threw a pass to the left sideline, where Tetairoa McMillan made a leaping one-handed catch. Later in the drive, McMillan made another nifty grab in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Arizona’s prized freshman receiver wasn’t done. ...
NFL Combine Preview: Lifelong underdogs Badie, Evans have another chance to stand out
On Friday, Tyler Badie will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as one of 324 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. This comes one year after his former teammate Larry Rountree III would have if not for the pandemic. Rountree left 22.4 touches per game for whomever wanted to take them. “I knew Tyler would get some of them, probably the bulk of them, but I...
Mack Brown Spring Practice PC Takeaways: OL, Gene Chizik, Transfers, Zach Rice, Depth Chart Urgency
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina football held its first spring practice of 2022 on a cold but clear morning on Tuesday. It was a non-contact practice with just shell pads and featured extensive drill work, position-focused workouts, one-on-ones, and skeleton offense and defense. There were plenty of new faces. This was the first spring practice for new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik and new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren. There were eight new early enrollee freshmen and two new transfers in offensive lineman Corey Gaynor and edge rusher/jack Noah Taylor.
Photos: Spring Practice begins at Louisville
Spring practice has begun for Louisville football. The Cardinals held the first session of spring work on Monday afternoon inside Cardinal Stadium. Cardinal Authority was on hand and has this quick photo gallery. (More photos and coverage from day one to come soon.) Spring Practice Dates. (Practices are closed to...
