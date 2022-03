A multi-billion dollar deal has come to a close as local TV giant TEGNA sold its company to private equity firms. Standard General and Apollo Global Management — the private equity firms — beat out Byron Allen’s Allen Media group to purchase the company for $24 per share, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Under the deal, the companies will become the nation’s largest minority-owned, women-lead broadcast group, according to the deal partners.

BANGOR, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO