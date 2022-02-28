ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Haart and ex Silvio Scaglia at war over $132K Bentley

By Sara Nathan
 2 days ago
Julia Haart and Silvio Scaglia are fighting over a $132,000 company Bentley amid their ongoing divorce battle. Getty Images

“My Unorthodox Life” star Julia Haart and estranged husband Silvio Scaglia are fighting over a $132,000 company Bentley, Page Six has learned.

According to sources, Scaglia, 63, is accusing Haart, 50, of keeping the luxury car without permission amid their ongoing legal battle.

We’re told SW Vestry Cars – an LLC company tied to Elite’s holding company, Freedom Holding – allegedly sent a note to Haart on Feb. 21, asking for the immediate return of a 2020 Bentley two-tone red black Mulsanne valued at nearly $132,000.

Scaglia guaranteed the lease with Manhattan Motor Cars, according to documents obtained by Page Six, which reveal the deal was done through SW Vestry Cars.

Haart – who was fired as CEO of Elite World Group earlier this month – is being sued by Scaglia for millions. He’s accused her in court docs of spending an unauthorized fortune on the company dime, including an alleged boob job.

Haart’s reps have strongly denied any allegation of impropriety, saying that her “compensation structure was designed and implemented by Silvio Scaglia who personally approved each and every expense.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwGIO_0eRhmtJy00
Julia Haart and estranged husband Silvio Scaglia are amid a nasty legal battle.

Regarding the Bentley situation, sources close to Haart insist to Page Six that she’s paid the car lease up to date with personal checks, alleging that Haart owns the lease for the Bentley because she is still half owner of Freedom Holding.

One source claimed that Haart has even been paying for the vehicle out of her own pocket, as Scaglia allegedly blocked her from paying with company money.

Marty Singer, speaking for Haart, said: “It’s an outrageous and absurd demand for EWG or Mr Scaglia to demand the car be returned.

“Both Mr Scaglia and my client’s Bentleys are being leased through a co-owned company, SW Vestry LLC, therefore, they have no right to demand a return of the car.”

We’re told that reps for the Italian mogul, along with his attorney, have contacted local police, who advised them to give Haart seven days to return the car before pursuing whether charges could be brought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQvFO_0eRhmtJy00
The former couple are fighting over a lavish Bentley Mulsanne, pictured above.

“Because the 2020 Bentley is a company vehicle, and because you have no interest in or role at SW Vestry Cars, you are not authorized to to use or possess the 2020 Bentley,” the alleged note, obtained by Page Six, reads in part. “We therefore request that you return the 2020 Bentley and its keys to the garage at 70 Vestry Street immediately.”

Sources told us that Freedom Holding is allegedly days away from requesting an arrest warrant for theft.

“Ms. Haart still hasn’t answered the main question: Why do you have company property, a lease signed by Mr. Scaglia alone, since you have been terminated by the company?” a spokesman for Scaglia said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1pQu_0eRhmtJy00
Sources close to Haart insist to Page Six that she is up to date with paying for the Bentley.

We’re told that Haart is still living at the $65 million Tribeca penthouse she shared with Scaglia.

Netflix cameras are believed to be following Haart amid her bitter divorce battle.

