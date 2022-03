The Pacific Gateway Center strives to empower low-income residents, immigrants, refugees and other vulnerable populations to achieve self-sufficiency through skill-building and access to opportunities. They operate a culinary business incubator, which is a facility that houses shared equipment that can be rented by the hour. This can help new food businesses understand the realities of a food business at scale and provides the space to work out the details for each unique business; Department of Health regulations, how much to sell products for, etc. Those are some of the many ways that Pacific Gateway Center helps businesses develop, before they rent their own retail space. It also helps businesses by providing much needed time to develop a customer base.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO