Apple TV+ announces new limited event series starring Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin

Amanda Seyfried has joined the cast of The Crowded Room. Apple TV+ has announced that the actress will star in the upcoming seasonal anthology series. Seyfried will play Rya in the season. The character is a clinical psychologist and single mother. Rya also always puts her patients as her first priority. Seyfried's previous work includes 2021's A Mouthful of Air (directed by Amy Koppelman), Things Heard & Seen (directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini), and 2020's Mank (directed by David Fincher). For her role in Mank, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Seyfried will also play Elizabeth Holmes in the upcoming Hulu series The Dropout. Joining Seyfried in The Crowded Room will be Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan. Holland is well known for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His other previous work includes 2021's Chaos Walking (directed by Doug Liman), Cherry (directed by Anthony and Joe Russo), and 2020's The Devil All the Time (directed by Antonio Campos). Holland will also play Nathan Drake in Uncharted, which opens in theaters this weekend. He is also an executive producer for the series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO