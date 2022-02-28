ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ announces new limited event series starring Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Apple TV+ announced an order for a new limited event series from Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer Kirk Ellis (“John Adams”) and Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten, with Academy, Emmy and AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner Michael Douglas set to star in the lead role as Benjamin...

Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more true. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
tvinsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Emma Laird Joins Apple TV Series ‘The Crowded Room’

Emma Laird, best known for playing Iris in the crime series Mayor of Kingstown, has joined the cast of Apple TV+‘s The Crowded Room. Laird will star alongside Tom Holland, who plays Danny, a young man with multiple personalities, and Amanda Seyfried, who stars as his clinical psychologist. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Laird will play Danny’s high school girlfriend, the only one to recognize his heart and talent.
Collider

'The Crowded Room' Casts Amanda Seyfried to Star Opposite Tom Holland in Apple TV+ Series

Amanda Seyfried has joined the cast of The Crowded Room. Apple TV+ has announced that the actress will star in the upcoming seasonal anthology series. Seyfried will play Rya in the season. The character is a clinical psychologist and single mother. Rya also always puts her patients as her first priority. Seyfried's previous work includes 2021's A Mouthful of Air (directed by Amy Koppelman), Things Heard & Seen (directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini), and 2020's Mank (directed by David Fincher). For her role in Mank, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Seyfried will also play Elizabeth Holmes in the upcoming Hulu series The Dropout. Joining Seyfried in The Crowded Room will be Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan. Holland is well known for playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His other previous work includes 2021's Chaos Walking (directed by Doug Liman), Cherry (directed by Anthony and Joe Russo), and 2020's The Devil All the Time (directed by Antonio Campos). Holland will also play Nathan Drake in Uncharted, which opens in theaters this weekend. He is also an executive producer for the series.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Reveal of Ashland’s ‘Repulsive’ Lie May Set in Motion a Whodunit for the Ages

Young & Restless just gave us a huge hint as to where the Locke Ness Monster’s story is headed. There’s a good reason Young & Restless viewers let out an audible gasp when Michael confirmed Victor’s (and our) worst suspicions — Ashland Locke had faked his terminal cancer in order to dupe Victoria and worm his way into power at Newman Enterprises — as much as we always knew it was a possibility, it’s absolutely heinous and despicable!
The Independent

The Dropout: What is fact and what is fiction in Disney Plus’s new Elizabeth Holmes series?

True Crime stories have slowly but surely been taking over pop culture – encompassing everything from podcasts to TV series.In the case of The Dropout, it’s taken the form of both.The hit documentary podcast, focusing on the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her multi-billion-dollar health tech company Theranos, has now been adapted into an eight-episode miniseries starring Amanda Seyfried.Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire after her company claimed to have invented a means of enacting full blood tests using a single drop of blood.The promise led to Theranos being valued at $9bn dollars. However, Holmes...
townandcountrymag.com

Olivia Colman Will Star as Miss Havisham in a New Great Expectations TV Series

Charles Dickens's classic 1861 novel Great Expectations has had a number of notable adaptations over the years, but this latest version from FX and the BBC has our attention. Mainly, because Olivia Colman will be starring in the iconic role of Miss Havisham, a wealthy recluse who lost her mind after being jilted at the altar.
The Independent

Apple announces new ‘Peek Performance’ event, with host of new products expected

Apple has announced its next major event.The “Peek Performance” live stream will be held on Tuesday, 8 March, at 10am local pacific standard time. That is 6pm in the UK.As with other recent Apple keynotes, the event will be broadcast as a live stream from Apple Park, rather than being held in front of a live audience. It will be broadcast live on Apple’s website, it said.The company gave no indication of what might be included, beyond the teasing name of the event and a picture of an Apple logo. In the past, the cryptic names and invitations for Apple...
Indy100

Dr Oz challenged Dr Fauci to debate him and it completely backfired

Former TV personality, Dr. Oz has challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci to a debate so he can "face the fact he got Covid wrong." Oz, who is apparently now running as a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania even though he’s currently living in New Jersey, first proposed his duel—err "debate"—to Dr. Fauci back in January.Since his first video, he has essentially continued to beg the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States to humor him by engaging in a debate. "I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him"...
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
Popculture

Charlie Sheen Is Returning to TV in New Series

Charlie Sheen is making his way back to television for the new dramedy series Ramble On, Deadline reports. The Two and a Half Men alum stars as himself in the new series by Entourage creator Doug Ellin alongside HBO series alum Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon, who also play themselves as the Hollywood veterans look to "reinvent their voices alongside up and comers looking to establish their own."
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
