The trade bottleneck is a result of port congestion and lack of drivers. The US earnings season is in full swing and almost 200 companies included in the Broad Market Index and the S&P 500 have reported on the past quarter. According to FactSet, Q3 2021 with record-setting net profit has now passed and we are witnessing a decline from 12.9% to 12.4% for Q4 2021. Furthermore, 72% of companies downgraded their Q1 2022 guidance, which is 12% higher than the five-year average percentage.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO