An African American Woman Just Became the First Person to Survive 21 Days in Chiapas on Naked and Afraid

In mid-February every year, in the depths of cold winter, the Fire and Snow Festival ignites in the samurai district of Kakunodate in Japan. Originally, this festival had its roots in a purification ritual, when farming communities would try to rid the evil spirits which plagued them. In modern times, some people still believe in this purpose, but the festival is now more of a community event. A sweet sake called amazake – made from fermented rice, with the consistency of oatmeal – is served up there, and it’s common to see igloo-like structures called Kamakura which are built as altars to the spirits. At the peak of the festival, participants light a basketball-sized rice straw ball that’s attached to a rope and whirl it above their heads, the flames mere inches from their bodies. The crux of the festival is purification by fire in the cold of winter.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO