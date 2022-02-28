ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An African American Woman Just Became the First Person to Survive 21 Days in Chiapas on Naked and Afraid

Cover picture for the articleIn an amazing first, Shanika has become the first NAKED AND AFRAID survivalist and black woman to survive 21 days in the Chiapas rainforest after her partner tapped out on Day 11. Through this accomplishment, she hopes to inspire more diversity and representation in the nature-loving community. How did...

