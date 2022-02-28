Granite City man faces domestic battery charges

Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City man has been charged with domestic battery and assault after a Feb. 24 incident.

Billy W. Turnbough, 44, of Granite City, was charged Feb. 25 with domestic battery (second subsequent offense), and two counts of aggravated assault, all Class 4 felonies.

The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department.

According to court documents, on Feb. 24 Turnbough allegedly pushed and poked a household or family member in the stomach with a yellow baseball bat. He's also accused of driving a 2021 Nissan Versa in the direction of the victim and another person.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Other felony charges filed Feb. 25 by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office include:

• George D. Stevenson, 42, of Granite City, was charged with criminal damage to government supported property and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, both Class 4 felonies. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. On Feb. 24 Stevenson allegedly caused less than $500 damage to a Granite City police vehicle and was driving a 2012 Dodge Journey when he attempted to flee a Granite City police officer, reaching speeds in excess of 21 miles above the posted speed limit. Bail was set at $50,000.

• Aaron R. Glover, 28, of Cottage Hills, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony, and obstruction of identification, a Class A misdemeanor. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department. On Feb. 24 Glover allegedly was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Caprice when he fled from an East Alton police officer, reaching speeds in excess of 21 miles above the posted speed limit. He also is accused of providing false information to a Madison County sheriff’s deputy. Bail was set at $15,000.

• Rhonda G. Fuller, 55, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Troy Police Department. On Feb. 24 Fuller allegedly made a false report of a residential burglary. Bail was set at $15,000.