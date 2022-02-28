Albertsons launches review of 'potential strategic alternatives' to increase growth

On February 8, 2022, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR, $42.14, Market Capitalization: $5.6 billion), a leading enterprise technology provider for retail stores, restaurants and self-directed banking, announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved a comprehensive strategic review process, with the assistance of outside advisors, to evaluate a full range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. The strategic alternatives could include a disposition of a material business or assets of the Company, a spin-off , merger or sale of the company, other structural changes, changes to branding or geographic footprint or other transactions or alternatives. While making the announcement, NCR noted that there would be no assurance of any specific outcome. The company has not set a timetable for the completion of the review process. NCR did not intend to comment further on the strategic review process unless and until the company has determined that further disclosure is beneficial or required by law. NCR stock has risen as much as 10% since the announcement of the strategic review process.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO