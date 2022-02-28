Chris Trapasso's Mock Draft: Prospect To Climb Up Draft Board After Combine

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer is considered to be one of the best available at his position in the 2022 National Football League draft as he started from his freshman season onward and became a two time finalist for the John Mackey Award which is handed out to the best tight end in college football. However, he spent most of his time at an interview session at the NFL Combine this week praising running backs Isaiah Spiller, Devon Achane, and Ainias Smith. In particular, he signaled out Spiller who will be joining him at the combine and finished with over 1,000 yards rushing not once but twice during his A&M career. 247Sports' Steve Helwagen was in attendance and provided the interview footage.
Comments / 0