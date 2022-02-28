ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Mike McDaniel Can Take The Dolphins Offense To The Next Level

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant McFadden joins Chris Hassel to...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
247Sports

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave get measurements at 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine begins to heat up on Thursday as players start to take part in the physical aspects of the event in Indianapolis. After arriving earlier this week and meeting with the media on Wednesday, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends got to get on the field and workout in front of NFL personnel. Offensive linemen and running backs speak on Thursday, meaning former Ohio State stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford are in front of the microphone.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football
247Sports

Jameis Winston an 'option' for New Orleans Saints, says GM Mickey Loomis

Jameis Winston is in an interesting position heading into free agency, he played great for the New Orleans Saints but was sidelined with a torn ACL after just seven games. The decision on his return is likely up to him after general manager Mickey Loomis expressed interest in Winston staying in Louisiana.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

PFF’s Mike Renner Discusses a few Notre Dame NFL Draft Prospects

The NFL Combine is in Indianapolis this week and the future NFL prospects are preparing for the NFL Draft. On-site this week are five Fighting Irish players including quarterback Jack Coan, running back Kyren Williams, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and safety Kyle Hamilton. To get some insight into where these...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Charlie Strong calls Miami football hiring 'really special'

The Miami Hurricanes are assembling their first staff under head coach Mario Cristobal and that will include former Louisville, Texas and USF head coach Charlie Strong, who was reported to be hired as the team’s linebackers coach on Feb. 19. Strong has now released a statement, sharing his excitement for the new job he will hold.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: LSU Tigers DB Derek Stingley offers medical update

Ex-LSU Tigers defensive back Derek Stingley confirmed that he suffered a torn ligament in week four of the 2021 season. Stingley, who declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, won't participate in workouts at the NFL Combine as he continues the rehab process, but he is reportedly optimistic that he can participate in LSU's upcoming on-campus pro day.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Micheal Clemons puts up 24 reps on bench press at NFL Combine

While in past years, players would usually do the bench press on a different day than their on-field workouts, that is not the case this year which has led some players to wait until their pro day to do the bench press. That was not the case for Texas A&M...
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey runs third-best 40-yard dash at DT

After two years of playing at the junior college level, Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey created quite a name for himself to play at the next level. On Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Winfrey continued to build his case. Running the 40-yard dash at the combine, Winfrey recorded an...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals, Jets, Jaguars expected to pursue Ryan Jensen; Bucs want to retain C

It will cost the Buccaneers to keep Ryan Jensen. Despite this being the veteran center’s second go-round at free agency, he is expected to have a robust market. The Bengals, Jets and Jaguars are among the teams expected to have interest in Jensen once he hits the market, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com notes. Meanwhile, the Bucs want to do “everything possible” to keep their four-year center, Wilson adds. This follows a report that indicated Tampa Bay wanted to retain Jensen and Alex Cappa, with Ali Marpet‘s surprise retirement putting pressure on the Bucs to hang onto their other top interior O-linemen.
NFL
247Sports

Chicago Bears meet with pair of intriguing WR's at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN., — It's no secret that wide receiver is a big position of need for the Chicago Bears this offseason, with just Darnell Mooney signed. With Ryan Poles entering his first offseason here in Chicago, the team will have to address that need through free agency and the NFL draft.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks suggested Miami Dolphins fit

Ex-Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks was among the participants Friday at the 2022 NFL Combine, and the former Sooners star's NFL fate may be that much clearer after his numbers from the drills and workouts came in. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein projects Brooks to the Miami Dolphins as a day-three selection with the potential to make an impact in first-year head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy