Pittsfield, MA

Today’s Average Price of Gas is now $3.60 in the Berkshires and Going Up

By Scott
 3 days ago
We all knew that the war in Ukraine will continue to negatively affect gas prices here in the states and across the world. The price at the pump continues to go up. Last week when we reported on the gas prices in the Berkshires the average price of gas here was...

WSBS

Wild Driver Speeding with Top Down During MA Snowstorm (video)

Massachusetts drivers are one of a kind or at least some of us anyway. We have been dubbed MassH&*es for our behavior including our crazy driving antics. Some of us tend to be bold, fearless and have little concern about what the consequences of our actions may be. Oftentimes you'll see on highways other motorists being cut off, passed on the right, and the good old flip of the bird. Even lack of directional use is common in the Bay State. It's no wonder we have that not-so-flattering nickname.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

One of Berkshire County’s Amazing Wonders: Balance Rock (video)

As mentioned in previous articles, Berkshire County is certainly home to some strange, weird, and amazing phenomena. For example, we've covered Houghton Mansion, the Hoosac Tunnel, the Creature of Coca Cola Ledge and even some spooky activity captured on video at Hillside Cemetery. One Berkshire County attraction you may want...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Can Minors Under 14 Legally Work in Massachusetts? It’s Tricky

Recently, I have been thinking about how many years in a row I've been working in the Berkshires. It turns out, I have been working in Berkshire County in some capacity since the age of 10 or 11. So, roughly 29 years. My first job as a youngster in Berkshire County was delivering newspapers for The Transcript. I started my paper route around 1994.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

These 2 Nice Features are Must Haves for Massachusetts Home Buyers

I remember back in the Fall of 2010 when my wife and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. Up to that point, we had lived on the third floor (the maid's quarters) of a big colonial house which was turned into four apartments in the town of Lee. It certainly was a small living space with some interesting features including an open shower. The tub was wide open. There wasn't a shower curtain, or a shower door, nothing. So, if anybody walked in on either of us taking a shower, they would see us doing our business. Plus, each of us had to hold the showerhead when bathing as there wasn't any place to mount the head. Oh, the good old apartment days. We stayed at that location for five years as the rent was very affordable and we loved the location. Plus, the apartment had a certain charm to it.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

What are the Most Populated Towns in Berkshire County?

We know that Pittsfield and North Adams are the two cities in Berkshire County, and also the most populated. As of the 2020 census, Pittsfield had a population of 43,927 and North Adams had a population of 12,961. However, I was talking to someone recently who was surprised about the...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

3 More Items That Will be Illegal to Dispose of in MA Later This Year

In the years I have been working in radio in Berkshire County, I have received dozens of PSA items regarding bulky waste collection events or household hazardous waste events. Many towns and cities throughout Massachusetts and Berkshire County host these events so people have the opportunity to get rid of items that they can't legally throw away in the trash. You're probably familiar with some of these more complicated items including white goods, tires, motor oil, paint thinners, couches, television/computer monitors and the list goes on and on.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

This Massachusetts Castle Has Been Designated As A State Treasure

This historic landmark is best known as Grey Court, Tenney OR Greycourt Castle and it contains some interesting contents in the form of hidden treasures that are entombed in the walls of this mysterious building which is located just outside of Boston in Methuen, Massachusetts. Bay state residents have made the trek in attempts to claim their share of a secret fortune that has yet to be disclosed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

These Memorable Berkshire County Businesses Are Gone But Never Forgotten

Even though I've been a full-fledged Berkshire county resident since 2019, I bet you didn't know that during my days of working in New York's capital region, I spent time in the Pittsfield area (our production Director Eric Greene can back me up on this one for sure) and one memory that stands out are a few businesses that were frequented quite often by yours truly. So without further ado, let me share this stroll down memory lane with all our readers:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

How Long After a Storm Should You Clear Snow in Massachusetts?

Just when it was starting to feel like spring in Berkshire County with pretty much all of the snow melted, we get nailed with a decent-sized snowstorm. It's a reality check as we still have a few weeks of winter to go. In Berkshire County, winter can certainly last longer as we have had snowstorms over the years in April, May, we've even seen the white stuff in the summer months. Berkshire County residents know the classic saying when it comes to our fickle weather conditions, "if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes." That's really been the case in Berkshire County, especially over the past couple of weeks.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Don’t Make This Mistake in MA, $15,000 Could Come Out of Your Pocket

We still have quite a bit of winter to go and in Berkshire County, the weather has been all over the place. Some days we see a high of 60 degrees, other days we're back into the 20s or lower. Some days we get nailed with a decent amount of snow and then a few days later it's all been melted due to mild temperatures. It's been quite the roller coaster ride in Berkshire County this winter.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

5 COVID Treatments In Massachusetts For High Risk Individuals

We are constantly hearing about the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates, but one thing that sort of flies under the radar a bit is the treatment options that are available for people that are either at high risk of infection, test positive, or have symptoms. We hear about them once in a while, but unless your doctor tells you about them during an appointment, we can sometimes forget about them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

