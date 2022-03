ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 Youth Job and Volunteer Fair is back this year and will be in person. If you’re between the ages of 14 and 25 and are looking for work, this job fair will have all sorts of opportunities for you. Diana Delgado with the City of Albuquerque says this is the […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO