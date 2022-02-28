ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Earnings Preview: Ciena (CIEN) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Ciena (CIEN) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended January 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.

The stock might move higher if these key numbers top expectations in the upcoming earnings report, which is expected to be released on March 7. On the other hand, if they miss, the stock may move lower.

While management's discussion of business conditions on the earnings call will mostly determine the sustainability of the immediate price change and future earnings expectations, it's worth having a handicapping insight into the odds of a positive EPS surprise.

Zacks Consensus Estimate

This developer of high-speed networking technology is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

Revenues are expected to be $846.49 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Estimate Revisions Trend

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This is essentially a reflection of how the covering analysts have collectively reassessed their initial estimates over this period.

Investors should keep in mind that an aggregate change may not always reflect the direction of estimate revisions by each of the covering analysts.

Earnings Whisper

Estimate revisions ahead of a company's earnings release offer clues to the business conditions for the period whose results are coming out. This insight is at the core of our proprietary surprise prediction model -- the Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction).

The Zacks Earnings ESP compares the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter; the Most Accurate Estimate is a more recent version of the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. The idea here is that analysts revising their estimates right before an earnings release have the latest information, which could potentially be more accurate than what they and others contributing to the consensus had predicted earlier.

Thus, a positive or negative Earnings ESP reading theoretically indicates the likely deviation of the actual earnings from the consensus estimate. However, the model's predictive power is significant for positive ESP readings only.

A positive Earnings ESP is a strong predictor of an earnings beat, particularly when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). Our research shows that stocks with this combination produce a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time , and a solid Zacks Rank actually increases the predictive power of Earnings ESP.

Please note that a negative Earnings ESP reading is not indicative of an earnings miss. Our research shows that it is difficult to predict an earnings beat with any degree of confidence for stocks with negative Earnings ESP readings and/or Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell).

How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Ciena?

For Ciena, the Most Accurate Estimate is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, suggesting that analysts have recently become bearish on the company's earnings prospects. This has resulted in an Earnings ESP of -4.88%.

On the other hand, the stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of #4.

So, this combination makes it difficult to conclusively predict that Ciena will beat the consensus EPS estimate.

Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue?

Analysts often consider to what extent a company has been able to match consensus estimates in the past while calculating their estimates for its future earnings. So, it's worth taking a look at the surprise history for gauging its influence on the upcoming number.

For the last reported quarter, it was expected that Ciena would post earnings of $0.86 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.85, delivering a surprise of -1.16%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has beaten consensus EPS estimates three times.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat or miss may not be the sole basis for a stock moving higher or lower. Many stocks end up losing ground despite an earnings beat due to other factors that disappoint investors. Similarly, unforeseen catalysts help a number of stocks gain despite an earnings miss.

That said, betting on stocks that are expected to beat earnings expectations does increase the odds of success. This is why it's worth checking a company's Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank ahead of its quarterly release. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

Ciena doesn't appear a compelling earnings-beat candidate. However, investors should pay attention to other factors too for betting on this stock or staying away from it ahead of its earnings release.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar .


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Deere (DE) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Deere (DE) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 28.07%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Callon (CPE) Stock Dips 3% Since Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Callon Petroleum Company’s CPE shares have declined 3% since it reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 23. The downward stock movement can be attributed to higher lease operating expenses. The negatives were partially offset by increased production volumes and higher commodity price realizations. Callon reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Cien#The Zacks Earnings Esp
Entrepreneur

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why AMN Healthcare (AMN) is a Solid Choice

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Digitization, Buyout to Aid Salesforce (CRM) in Q4 Earnings

Salesforce CRM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 1. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect the benefits from the robust demand environment as organizations are undergoing a major digital transformation. The increased adoption of cloud-based solutions amid business disruptions caused by the pandemic...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Reata's (RETA) Q4 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA reported fourth-quarter 2021 loss of $2.35 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.31. However, the above loss included stock-based compensation and a non-cash interest expense. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $1.59 per share, also wider than the loss of $1.25 per share recorded in the year-ago period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Are These Construction Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

ARCO vs. PTLO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Restaurants sector might want to consider either Arcos Dorados (ARCO) or Portillo's Inc. (PTLO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Aecom (ACM) Is a Great Choice for "Trend" Investors, Here's Why

When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

These Were The Ten Worst Performing Large Cap Stocks In February 2022

Similar to mega cap stocks, large cap stocks (with market capitalization between $10 billion to $200 billion) provide stability to an investor's portfolio. However, unlike mega-cap stocks, large cap stocks are relatively more volatile and thus, may offer more returns. To get more returns from such stocks, it is important to initiate a position when they are down and stay invested in them for the long term. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing large cap stocks in February 2022.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Lucid Stock Is a Buy as the Q4 Earnings Report Date Nears

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more popular in recent years. Experts say that by 2040, most cars will be electric and will overtake traditional cars. An EV company expected to make an earnings report in just a few days, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), also called Lucid Motors, will offer investors more than one cause to boost the stock if price trends remain favorable.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Company

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) had a great FQ3 but one thing is clear - it is weighing on share prices. The supply chain and inflationary disruptions are impacting FQ4 results, the current quarter, and the company guided the market lower because of it. The bad news is that shares are down more than 7.5% because of the guidance, the good news is the valuation has come down, the dividend is still safe, and we see upside risk in the outlook. While supply chain disruptions are affecting the current quarter those headwinds should start diminishing soon and then there is the possibility of price increases. While we don’t want to pay more for jelly it would take much to help this company reclaim its lost margin.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy