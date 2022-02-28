ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

ELo TheFranchiseKid

By JBettis420
thisis50.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“ELo TheFranchiseKid” Fulmore was Born and raised in South East, Washington DC. As a young boy, growing up you never imagine having to move away from the place you call home. With changes in his family and the stream of violence in DC,. E-lo’s mother made a life...

