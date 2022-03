Jeffrey Deckman is an international award winning author, thought leader and innovator of Conscious Leadership mindsets, models and methods. It is no secret that the world of leadership and organizational design is experiencing significant, even traumatic changes. The massive impact of the pandemic coupled with government-mandated slowdowns and shutdowns has been further exacerbated by a new consciousness sweeping through the workforce that is culminating in the “Great Resignation.”

