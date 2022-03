It's beginning to look more and more as if Aaron Rodgers will remain with the Green Bay Packers, but until it happens, it hasn't. It is the NFL, after all, and stranger things have happened -- e.g., the exit trajectory of Rodgers' predecessor Brett Favre -- but recent reports have both sides seemingly working on a short-term deal that could make the back-to-back league MVP the highest-paid player in NFL history. The organization reworked his contract one year ago to smooth his exceedingly ruffled feathers and to give him a potential out after the 2021 season, but they're not going to release him and it appears no trade is on the horizon.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO