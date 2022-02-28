Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 4:06p machine groomed 24 - 52 base 22...

The Grand Rapids Press

Crystal Mountain spring ski events include cardboard sled races, snow kayaking, slush cups

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. -- Warmer days are on the way, but you don’t have to put away your ski gear just yet. This month, Crystal Mountain will be marking the end of another ski season with March at the Mountain, featuring entertainment and special events that include celebrations for Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Carnival and a “Retro Weekend.”
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
WOOD

Ski instructor shares advice to avoid accidents

Meditation room, gym, professional kitchen on tap for BAMF Health HQ in GR. A world first in Grand Rapids: Exclusive look inside BAMF Health. CMU expert: Where the Russian invasion of Ukraine stands. Evidence: Suspect Barry Croft trains in Cambria, Wisc. GR-based Basketball program to open new, permanent facility. Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain Resort warns skiers to stay on designated trails

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort is warning skiers to refrain from going off designated routes. Officials say uphill skiers are breaking the rules by venturing off marked trails. Resort officials say skiers are getting in the way of workers and keeping them from running machinery on certain slopes.
WHITEFISH, MT
Distinctly Montana

Ice Sailing on the Canyon Ferry Reservoir

Canyon Ferry Lake is frozen again, a silver mirror reflecting miles of quiet pine forest. The wind blowing in from the north has brought freezing temperatures, and a group of adventurers have been eagerly anticipating this day. It’s late December and the ice is finally thick enough. David Gluek throws on one more warm layer, pulls on a pair of gloves, and steps into his 30-foot Skeeter: a T-shaped burgundy craft with a long, horizontal plank at the back. There are two runners on either side of the plank and a runner at the bow that allow the boat to skim across the ice. He points his nose to the wind and he’s off, gliding across the frozen plane at a comfortable 50 miles an hour.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WIBX 950

New York Dedicating Over $4 Million To Improve Snowmobile Trails

If you love hitting the New York's snowmobile trails every winter, then we have some good news for you. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that registration is being waived for all out-of-state snowmobilers. These promotional weekends include March 5-6th and March 12-13th. During these dates, all insured out-of-sate and Canadian snowmobilers can ride New York's trails without in-state registration.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

New York plans two free snowmobile weekends for March

On Tuesday, March 1, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced two upcoming free snowmobile weekends for out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers. On the weekends of March 5 – 6 and March 12 – 13, the requirement to register in New York is waived for snowmobilers who are properly registered and insured out-of-state.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

This is Your Last Chance to Snowmobile in NY State

With warmer temperatures on the horizon, the month of March will be your last chance to get out on all of the snowmobile trails in Western New York. With temperatures forecast to be pushing the 60-degree mark this weekend, the amount of quality snowmobiling days is coming to an end for the season in New York State. Earlier this week, the State announced the last of its free snowmobile weekends for the month of March.
SPORTS
95.3 MNC

SB Cubs VIP Package for opening goes on sale Monday

The South Bend Cubs will reopen to full capacity at Four Winds Field on Friday, April 8, and the team is selling their popular VIP package, beginning March 7. The Bud Light Opening Night VIP ticket package goes on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m. and includes the new special edition team t-shirt, a pair of drink vouchers, a seat in the Dairy Queen Home run porch, the two-hour buffet and more.
MLB
Brittany Anas

5 unique ways to close out the Colorado ski season

(Denver, Colo) The ski season may have gotten off to a slow start in Colorado this year, but Ullr (the god of snow) is more than making up for it as we head into the spring ski season. Colorado’s ski resorts received fresh snow this week and more is on the way by the weekend, with March and April historically the state’s snowiest months, according to Ski Country USA.
COLORADO STATE

