ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

General Motors honored entrepreneurs Killer Mike, Melissa Butler and more during 16th annual Black History Month Celebration

By Porsha Monique
rolling out
rolling out
 4 days ago

It was a virtual evening filled with Black excellence as General Motors hosted their 16th Annual Black History Month celebration on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30p.m. ET. The virtual celebration was hosted by Detroit-based entrepreneur and strategist, Hajj Flemings of Rebrand Cities and honored rapper, entrepreneur and community activist, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, who also served as the keynote speaker.

Presented by Cadillac and General Motors African Ancestry Network (GMAAN), the event highlighted sensational talent and inspirational conversations. GMAAN is an employee resource group whose mission is to attract, develop and retain employees of African ancestry while engaging our communities to drive GM business priorities and performance. The annual GMAAN Awards ceremony allows the company and colleagues to celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding employees and provide an inside look into GM’s auto plans.

Cadillac’s theme “Be Bold. Be Fearless. Be Iconic.,” reflects the brand’s drive and new era – fearless, innovative and one where “we never stop pushing boundaries”.

The event opened up with a virtual red carpet and featured sounds by DJ Ray and the beloved Detroit Youth Choir. Guests enjoyed a fireside chat featuring GMAAN emcee Flemings and rapper and community activist Killer Mike. The stirring 1:1 conversation covered his 20-year music career, social justice efforts, entrepreneurship and his relationship with General Motors and Cadillac. Remarks were made by the chief of diversity, equity and inclusion of global diversity, Telva McGruder; Gerald Johnson, vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability; Juanita Slappy, head of multicultural marketing at Cadillac; Tarshena Armstrong, director of diversity, marketing and development; Tammy Golden, executive director of workforce strategy and many more.

“We look forward to once again celebrating the accomplishments and triumphs of Black culture,” said Golden, who is also the president of GMAAN. “We are hopeful through our program that GM Employees, sponsors and supporters will be encouraged to use their voices and amplify opportunities, positivity and greatness.”

This year’s celebration honored individuals who have made an impact and strides in business, community, and their prospective industries. The 2022 honorees included:

  • Entrepreneurial Spirit Award: Melissa Butler, CEO/Founder The Lip Bar
  • Community Enrichment Award: Hajj Flemings, CEO/Founder Rebrand Cities
  • Excellence in S.T.E.A.M. Award: Dr. Tyrone Taborn, CEO Career Communications Group
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Leon Richardson, President & CEO The Chemico Group
  • Marketing Excellence Award: Melissa Grady Dias, Cadillac Global CMO
  • Trailblazer Award: Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Cultural Icon & Community Champion

For more information, visit www.Cadillac.com/audacity.

Photo gallery courtesy of General Motors Communications

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Cardi B responds when Tasha K says she can’t pay $4M settlement

Since Cardi B doesn’t want to break one of her flamboyantly long nails, perhaps she needs to send 50 Cent to collect her money from declawed blogger Tasha K. This is Cardi’s issue after Tasha K admitted that she cannot fork over the $4 million that an Atlanta judge ordered her to pay. The judgement was rendered immediately after it was proven irrefutably that the blogger engaged in libelous and defamatory behavior against Cardi.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Killer Mike
rolling out

Keke Wyatt is expecting her 11th child

If you think that Nick Cannon is a baby-making assembly line, check out Keke Wyatt. The singer and former “R&B Divas: Atlanta” reality star announced that she is expecting her 11th child. This will be her second child with her husband, Zackariah Darring. “My husband, Zackariah David Darring...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Florida woman charged with murder, allegedly stabbed her husband over 140 times

Joan Burke has been charged with first-degree murder after stabbing her disabled husband more than 140 times. Burke was held without bond on Feb. 21. On Feb. 11, Ricardo Green called authorities after he came home from work and saw his stepfather, Melvin Weller, on the floor in a pool of blood. Weller had a skull fracture caused y a meat cleaver to the right rear area of his head.
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

How bad has Wendy Williams’ situation really become?

Friends of former talk show queen Wendy Williams are reportedly very concerned about her state of mind after she was unceremoniously dismissed from the daytime slot she dominated for 13 seasons. Williams never appeared for this last season as she continues to deal with a myriad of mental and physical...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multicultural Marketing#Vehicles#Gmaan#African#Iconic#Detroit Youth Choir
rolling out

T.I.’s daughter Deyjah tells fans about self-harm

Deyjah Harris, the daughter of legendary rapper T.I. and singer Tiny Harris, got candid with her fans on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, about her journey and recovery from self-harm. On Self-Injury/Self-Harm Awareness Day, the 20-year-old Harris told her 1.7 million followers that despite growing up in extravagance and fame, she...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Man who worked on Young Dolph memorial shot and killed

The man who took it upon himself to perform upkeep on the memorial for slain Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph has been shot and killed. Jeremiah Taylor, who took the initiative to visit and tidy up the memorial multiple times every week, was reportedly gunned down on Getwell Road. The Memphis Police Department is now investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

‘RHOA’ may replace Kandi Burruss with major celebrity next season

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” proved to be a major financial and brand windfall for 90’s music star Kandi Burruss. The multifaceted maven was discovered by younger music fans as a formidable singer-songwriter due to her decades-long tenure on the reality show. The vast platform enabled the savvy Burruss to expand on her previous business ventures as well as launch several others. “RHOA” also facilitated the long-awaited reunion of Xscape, who thrived as the most successful girl group in the 1990s alongside TLC.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
rolling out

68-year-old man sentenced to decades in prison for dismembering his daughter

A 68-year old man was sentenced to 41 years in prison on Feb. 28, 2022, for killing and dismembering his daughter, leaving her body in trash bags. In May 2019, authorities responded to a call about a suspicious package near a Baltimore City dumpster. They discovered a shopping cart filled with a large garbage bag that was covered in blood. Inside the bag were the remains of an adult female, who was later identified by family members as Dominique Foster.
BALTIMORE, MD
rolling out

Teyana Taylor debunks infidelity rumours

Teyana Taylor is debunking fake rumors of her being cheated on and doing drugs in an Instagram post. A TikTok user went on to describe an unnamed singer with two daughters, and has a husband who was on “Dancing With the Stars.” Fans and others immediately thought of Taylor, since her husband, Iman Shumpert, was on the show last year.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lauren London’s powerful message of ‘surrender’ goes viral

Actress Lauren London’s powerful testimony of acceptance and surrender in the face of seemingly unbearable pain resonated with her vast fan base. The ATL and Games People Play actress’ storybook romance with rapper and business owner Nipsey Hussle ended abruptly and tragically when he was struck down in front of The Marathon Clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles in February 2019.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Yung Bleu shades Tank; Tank responds

On Feb. 23, a fan of Yung Bleu tweeted “Yung bleu might b the new King of R&B this brotha make bangers only.”. Bleu retweeted the post, which indicated he agreed with the sentiment. Bleu’s fame has risen over the past few years, but to say he’s the king may be taking things too far.
MUSIC
rolling out

LeBron James explains to Kenny Smith why he’s the GOAT (video)

The debates on social media about whether LeBron James has superseded Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time have often been supercharged, vicious and never-ending. King James added kerosene to the blaze of a conversation when he stated bluntly that he believed he is the GOAT. The moment crystallized...
NBA
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy