ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Derek Jeter's departure from Marlins related to plans for post-lockout spending?

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTYU1_0eRhdzMr00
Derek Jeter. Frank Becerra Jr/The Journal News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Derek Jeter’s abrupt departure from the Marlins organization Monday morning stunned the baseball world. Jeter’s citing of a “vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead” prompted plenty of speculation about the team’s spending moving forward, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that a change in spending plans indeed served as a tipping point for Jeter. Sherman suggests that Jeter believed there to be as much as $15M to spend on the 2022 roster after the lockout, but that outlook “evaporated” over the course of the lockout.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that the Marlins were in serious talks with Miami native Nick Castellanos about a homecoming prior to the lockout. The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans tweets that he’d consistently heard the Marlins were the favorites to sign Castellanos. Those two reports, paired with Sherman’s report, seem to suggest that such a signing is no longer feasible for the Fish. (As an aside, many expect Castellanos to command more than $15M annually, although the Marlins could have theoretically backloaded a deal to accommodate ownership’s 2022 budget.)

SportsGrid’s Craig Mish tweets that the Marlins are still expected to add to the roster after the lockout, but it seems that perhaps principal owner Bruce Sherman’s vision for the scope of those (and other) forthcoming additions has changed.

Discord between Jeter and Sherman has been brewing for a good while longer than just these past couple of months, however, per ESPN’s Buster Olney, who tweets that there was a “growing divide” dating back to last spring. The mounting differences between Jeter and Sherman, Olney adds, were a key reason that Jeter’s ownership stake in the team did not grow as it had been expected to.

Whether there’d been friction between Jeter and Sherman prior to early 2021 isn’t clear, but if that’s where the pair’s visions began to diverge, there’d be a pretty logical explanation for it. Shortly after Sherman and Jeter’s group purchased the Marlins, the Miami Herald obtained a copy of the team’s pitch to prospective investors, including future spending plans. Some payroll reductions were always in the offing, as evidenced by the quick dismantling of an All-Star outfield (Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna), but those moves were made with the intention of ramping payroll back up down the line.

The Marlins’ Opening Day payroll in 2018 sat just under $100M, but that number dipped to $72M in 2019 and was at that $73M level in 2020 (prior to prorating salaries) before dropping to $56M in 2021. The revenue losses from that pandemic-impacted 2020 season changed the direction of many organizations (e.g. Reds, Guardians, D-backs), and it’s certainly feasible that Sherman’s own willingness to spend was impacted as well.

To be clear, the Marlins have spent this offseason. Avisail Garcia’s four-year, $53.5M deal is one of the largest free-agent contracts they’ve ever handed out, and the team doled out extensions to both Sandy Alcantara and Miguel Rojas while also acquiring Joey Wendle and Jacob Stallings. That said, Miami’s projected payroll for the forthcoming season is still under $70M, and if ownership sought to curtail available resources for 2022, as Sherman reports, it’s possible future seasons would also be impacted.

As ESPN’s Marly Rivera noted, Jeter spoke favorably about his former organization’s front office, noting that the Yankees are always on the hunt to improve. “I’ve said it before, the Steinbrenner family, from the Boss to Hal, they’re always trying to get better, get better, get better, and they don’t hesitate to make big moves,” Jeter said at the time.

Across social media, players have taken Jeter’s departure as what they perceive as another example of the issues they’re fighting for in labor talks with the league. Astros catcher Jason Castro, one of the eight members on the MLBPA’s executive subcommittee, tweeted a “Re2pect” message to Jeter and used the hashtag “#CompetitiveIntegrity” as well. As ESPN’s Alden Goznalez writes, players perceive a disconnect between ownership pushing for the status quo in revenue sharing, the luxury tax, etc. in the name of competitive balance and Jeter departing largely because of questions regarding the rest of ownership’s “financial commitment to the roster.”

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas, the team’s clubhouse leader and unofficial captain, spoke to Jomboy’s Chris Rose today in the wake of Jeter’s sudden departure. “Derek Jeter was looking to win — looking to win this year,” said Rojas. “We all know that in order to be able to win, you need to put a better product on the field, which is what they were doing before the lockout started.”

Rojas praised the team for extending Alcantara but noted that last season, there were virtually no players other than himself on multi-year deals. (Reliever Anthony Bass was also on a small two-year contract.) Extending Rojas and signing Garcia were undoubtedly well-received among the players on the roster, but Rojas expressed questions, doubt and general sadness in speaking with Rose.

“I don’t know about the money situation,” Rojas said after being asked about the Post report that changes in payroll expectation led to Jeter’s departure. “I don’t know about promises of a better payroll or anything like that. I just heard something that they said — that this is the time to take the next step. It’s our time to take the next step in this ’build’ that they promised. … It was time to make the move to get not just a better team, but better quality up and down the organization. I don’t know what happened.

“…At the end of the day, I have a lot of questions. There’s some things that have to be communicated after this thing’s over, because we as the players, we want to be respected and informed what’s going on. I know not everything is going to be shared with the players, but at the end of the day, you at least want to know where you’re going.”

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Clayton Kershaw to either sign with Rangers or retire?

The baseball world’s focus continues to fixate on the MLB lockout and Monday’s MLB-imposed deadline, but whenever the lockout lifts, the ensuing flurry of free-agent and trade activity has the potential to be historic. One of the most notable names among the yet-unsigned players on the market is three-time Cy Young winner and 2014 NL MVP Clayton Kershaw, who became a free agent for the first time at season’s end. The prevailing wisdom since he hit the market has been that Kershaw would either return to the Dodgers or sign with the Rangers, as Kershaw’s Dallas home is a short drive from Arlington’s Globe Life Field.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals interested in free-agent 1B Colin Moran

As part of a chat with readers this week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals have some interest in free agent first baseman Colin Moran. The 29-year-old hit the open market just before the lockout after the Pirates designated him for assignment in late November upon re-signing Yoshi Tsutsugo.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Derek Jeter
NJ.com

Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s next job? How about saving baseball | Klapisch

I have a confession to make that runs contrary to my job description, which requires a bottomless well of cynicism throughout the news cycle, especially during baseball’s lockout. A hardened journalist isn’t supposed to feel pity, but I must be turning into softy because of how I see Rob Manfred – a helpless figure who’s made one bad decision after another lately.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays Sign David McKay To Minor League Deal

The Rays have signed right-hander David McKay to a minor league deal with an invite big league camp, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (on Twitter). McKay was eligible to sign during the lockout because he was outrighted by the Tigers in 2020 and hadn’t signed with another club until now.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves ace Charlie Morton: My recovery from fractured fibula going well

As Charlie Morton continues to recover from a fractured fibula, the veteran righty said last week that he is “mostly caught up” to where he’d be physically at this point in a normal offseason, The Athletic’s David O’Brien writes. Morton did caution that he wouldn’t know for sure until he actually got back to regular action in a spring training environment, but for now, all seems well for Morton as he approaches his 15th major league season. Still in fine form last year, Morton was a big contributor to the Braves’ championship team, but the righty’s participation in the World Series was limited to just 2 1/3 innings after he was hit in the leg by a ball off the bat of Yuli Gurriel during Game 1. Three of Morton’s seven outs were recorded after the injury, as Morton gutted out the pain as long as he could.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#The New York Post#Mlb Network#Athletic#Sportsgrid#Espn
MLB Trade Rumors

Freddie Freeman no longer a lock to stay with the Braves?

Freddie Freeman’s ultimate free-agent destination has been one of the more fascinating storylines of the offseason. At the outset of free agency, most felt a reunion with the Braves was a fait accompli, but as Freeman’s stay on the market has lingered, there’s been increasing speculation about him signing elsewhere.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves Sign Brandyn Sittinger To Minors Deal

The Braves have signed right-handed pitcher Brandyn Sittinger to a minor league deal, according to the club’s transactions log at MLB.com. Sittinger was eligible to sign during the lockout because he was outrighted in October of last year and elected minor league free agency after the season. Sittinger was...
MLB
FanSided

Should the Cardinals bring back Albert Pujols and Matt Carpenter?

The idea of the St. Louis Cardinals signing both Albert Pujols and Matt Carpenter is, admittedly, borderline crazy. But is there a way it could work?. St. Louis is home to one of the most storied franchises in baseball history, from its 11 World Series titles that rank second behind only the (really) big-market New York Yankees to the iconic birds-on-the-bat jerseys that have changed little over the last several decades – because they look so darn good!
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB wants to speed up on-field rules changes in CBA talks?

Under the terms of the 2016-21 collective bargaining agreement, Major League Baseball had the authority to unilaterally implement on-field rules changes one year after formally proposing them to the Players Association. Even in the event the MLBPA rejected the specific idea under consideration, the league could put that provision into place one season later.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Empire Sports Media

One lowkey prospect the Yankees stole from the Rays with tremendous upside

One thing the New York Yankees desperately need at the major league level is speed. Featuring Tyler Wade as their primary baserunner was not sustainable, especially since the team relies heavily on sluggers to drive-in runs. A bit more contact-hitting and great baserunning might go a long way in run production, which the team struggled with last year due to injury and inconsistencies.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds, veteran RHP Zack Godley agree to minors deal

The Reds have agreed to a minor-league contract with veteran right-hander Zack Godley, reports Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer (via Twitter). Godley, 31, was a regular on the D-backs’ staff from 2015-19, peaking with a 155 innings of 3.37 ERA ball during the 2017 season. From 2017-18, he was a consistent member of the Arizona rotation, compiling 333 1/3 innings of 4.10 ERA ball with a 24.7% strikeout rate, a 9.4% walk rate and a 51.6% grounder rate. He averaged just shy of six frames per outing in that time and looked to have more or less laid claim to a spot in the Diamondbacks’ rotation.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers view prospect Spencer Torkelson solely as first baseman going forward

The Tigers announced Spencer Torkelson as a third baseman when they selected him with the first-overall pick in the 2020 draft. That was in spite of the fact that Torkelson was primarily a first baseman/corner outfielder at Arizona State University, where fellow prospects Alika Williams, Drew Swift and Gage Workman generally covered the more demanding positions on the dirt. The primary selling point for Torkelson has always been his bat, but there was no harm for the Tigers in giving him some action on a position of higher import in the minors.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

What will the White Sox do with Garrett Crochet?

Garrett Crochet is slated to be a big part of the White Sox pitching mix in 2022, even if his longer-term role is still up in the air. The Sox certainly have designs on eventually moving the 11th overall pick of the 2020 draft into the rotation, but the reigning AL Central champions already have a tentative starting five in place for the coming season. “It sure seems like the White Sox can little afford to leave Crochet out of their 2022 bullpen plans,” NBC Sports Chicago’s Vinnie Duber writes, as Craig Kimbrel is a popular trade candidate and the club might need Crochet to provide further depth and quality in the relief corps.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds promising pitching prospect Joel Kuhnel on shoulder injury: 'It feels better than ever'

In 2019, right-hander Joel Kuhnel threw 53 2/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A with an ERA of 2.18, strikeout rate of 23.3% and walk rate of 7.4%. Just 24 years old at the time, he also made his MLB debut that year, logging 9 2/3 innings out of the Reds’ bullpen. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to build off that strong campaign, with injuries hampering him over the subsequent two years. In 2020, a shoulder issue limited him to just three big league innings. Due to the pandemic wiping out the minors, those are the only innings on his ledger that year. He underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder in October 2020 and was outrighted off the roster, then was rehabbing for much of 2021, throwing eight minor league innings on the year.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, OF Dwight Smith Jr. agree to minor league deal

The White Sox signed outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. to a minor league contract, reports Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. They’ll be the fourth Major League Baseball organization for Smith, who’s repped by Wasserman. The son of former big league outfielder and 1995 World Series champion Dwight Smith, the...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy