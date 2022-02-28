ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax Preparation Help

Income Tax Forms

We do not carry tax forms in our libraries.

For federal forms go to the IRS website, or you can call 1-800-829-3676 to request to have forms mailed to you.

For state forms go to the Arizona Department of Revenue website, or you can call 602-255-3381 or 1-800-352-4090 to request to have forms mailed to you.

Mesa United Way - Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers will provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. Preparers are provided to the library by Mesa United Way.

VITA will be offered at the Red Mountain Library in the Roadrunner Room.

Days: Tuesday-Friday

Starts: February 1

Ends: April 14

Hours: 10:00am to 2:00pm

  • VITA services are first-come, first-served.
  • VITA packets are available for advance pickup at the Red Mountain service desk. Filling out the packet in advance will help the VITA volunteers process your return more efficiently.
  • Upon arrival, you will receive a number and clients will be served in order of arrival.
  • Due to a shortage of volunteer preparers this year, you may be asked to drop off your tax return and pick it up another day.
  • VITA will be closed Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday

For more information and other locations, visit the Mesa United Way website.

AARP Tax Aide

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free, individualized tax preparation for low-to moderate-income taxpayers - especially those 50 and older - at more than 5,000 locations nationwide. Find a location near you on the AARP website.

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

