People inevitably looked askance at Nigel Jagger when, 35 years ago, he bought what is basically a 30-acre hole in the ground two hours west of London. “Everybody said I was mad,” he recalls. “But I could see the potential straight away, though the space was so huge I was frightened that it might not work. After I signed the contract, I did need a stiff drink.”

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO