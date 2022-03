The hype surrounding Texas A&M right now is legitimate, but the Aggies still have some things to prove in the SEC in 2022 and beyond. With Oklahoma and Texas getting set to enter the SEC in the coming years, Texas A&M is already building what they hope is an SEC and national title contender to be ready to give the Sooners and Longhorns a rude welcome. But they only need to focus on topping Alabama and Georgia in 2022, as the expectations are as high as they have been under Jimbo Fisher this coming season.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO