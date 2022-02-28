In back-to-basics 'The Batman,' Robert Pattinson shines in the darkness

Tom Cruise is set to return for the eighth installment in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series, and HollywoodLife has all the details for you!. Mission: Impossible is one of the longest running film series in movie history. While it’s not clear how many more there may be, it’s already set for both seventh and eighth installments. Of course, the latest action-adventure film in the Mission: Impossible franchise will surely be a hit, complete with returning star Tom Cruise, 59. While its not clear if it’ll be the last movie in the series, it is expected to be the last Mission: Impossible film to feature Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt, per Variety. While fans still have to wait for Mission: Impossible 7, the eighth movie is definitely on the way from Paramount Pictures and Skydance, and at HollywoodLife, we’ve compiled all the details for you here!

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO