The West County softball team had two pitchers combine for a no-hitter to pick up its first win of the season 10-0 in five innings over Novato on Tuesday. Starter Kylee Bauman went 2.2 innings with six strikeouts and five walks before Kaihla Jarvinen entered with two runners on in the third. Jarvinen got out of the jam and finished the final 2.1 innings with a strikeout to earn the win.

NOVATO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO