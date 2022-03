The Seattle Sounders will hit the road to face Real Salt Lake looking to rectify a history of undesirable results in games played at Sandy, Utah. Seattle is winless in its last 11 regular-season road games against Real Salt Lake dating back to 2012, with RSL earning two ties and nine victories in that span. Expect the Sounders to be highly motivated after Salt Lake knocked them out of the first round of last season's MLS Cup playoffs on penalty kicks without creating a single shot during regulation and extra time.

MLS ・ 17 HOURS AGO