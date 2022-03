Fried, scrambled, or sunny-side-up—eggs truly can do it all. And sure, a simple scramble or fried egg on toast is great, but why limit yourself? If there's anything that Ree Drummond has taught us over the years, it's that you can get really creative with recipes. (Have you tried the pesto egg TikTok trend yet?! Or, the funky inside-out omelet challenge?) Ahead, try the best egg recipes so you can shake up (or scramble?) your meal planning.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO