ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Senator Ron Johnson Putin Didn’t Understand The Ferocity Of Ukraine

Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about Vladimir Putin miscalculating and not understanding the ferocity of the Ukraine people. Johnson says the Russian army is not...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Vladimir Putin
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ferocity Of Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Fox News

721K+
Followers
145K+
Post
612M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy