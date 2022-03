STAMFORD — Nine months after its first meeting, Stamford's Affordable Housing Trust Fund gave out $1.7 million for two housing projects. The fund, founded in 2020 to manage the city's affordable housing money, at its recent meeting allocated $1.35 million to a home ownership project in the South End and another $375,000 to house people experiencing homelessness. The city money will fund about 67 percent of the first project and 75 percent of the second.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO